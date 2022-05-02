Zelensky on Turkey's preparation of new routes for tourists from Russia: These are double standards, you need to choose whether you are true

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Turkey for preparing new routes for tourists from Russia while supporting Ukraine, calling it double standards.

Zelensky said this in an interview with Greek ERT, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russian tourism brings a lot of money to Greece. We believe that they make money and then take the money. The situation is the same in Turkey. On the one hand, Turkey is a mediator and supports Ukraine with important steps, and on the other hand, we At the same time, we see the preparation of tourist routes specifically for Russian tourism. And if we want to have friendly relations, I, as president, have to talk about it. It is impossible, it should not be so, "said Zelensky.

In his opinion, these are double standards.

"This is not entirely fair, and that is why I am drawing Turkey's attention to such processes. It should not be so. We need to choose whether you are for the truth," he added.

