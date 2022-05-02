Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 23.8 thousand people, 194 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,048 tanks and 2,519 armored vehicles. PHOTO

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 2, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 23.8 thousand people. The Russian boats destroyed this morning will suffer total losses tomorrow.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 02.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 23,800 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1048 (+22) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2519 (+48) units,

artillery systems - 459 (+8) units,

MLRS - 152 (+1) units,

air defense means - 80 (+0) units,

aircraft - 194 (+2) units,

helicopters - 155 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 1824 (+28) units,

ships / boats - 8 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 271 (+26).

Special equipment - 38 (+6).

Cruise missiles - 84 (+0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Izium direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.