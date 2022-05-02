Russians are not crazy, they understand what they are doing. They made world in which they are comfortable, and in it they kill us - Zelensky

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn't consider that the president of Russia Vladimir Putin went mad and therefore went to war on Ukraine, - In his opinion, he deliberately created an informational basis for the Russians to hate Ukrainians and continues to instill in them outdated views on Russia's opposition to the world.

Zelensky told Nine Network about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

The journalist asked whether Vladimir Putin really thought that his army in Ukraine would be greeted with flowers, whether he lived in illusions, whether he was crazy, or both. Zelensky does not think Putin and his team are crazy.

"The question is that he is the one who made him, who makes him every day, who makes him many and many more. First, they (Russian leaders - ed.) Made such an information field in their country. Closed information field, without free thought and freedom of speech, where there is only one opinion - the dominant one, they have been in this information room for a long time.

They did it for the society, they dragged themselves there - and they are there. In this closed information room, they receive information that they like or should like. That is, it has already worked on themselves. And then this whole car works, "Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, Russians hate Ukrainians because they are told on TV that there is something to hate, that there are "radical people" in Ukraine, that Ukrainians are allegedly bullying someone and fighting someone.

They didn't even realize that they believed we were at war with them. They didn't even go outside and see if they had tanks like we did on the streets. No, there's nothing there: no shots, there are no tanks in Russia, no one is blowing them up and there was nothing like that - they came to our land, "said the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky believes that the Russians "are not ready to even look at the streets, look in the mirror who they are, go beyond this information space, look the truth in the eye, read the publications of any country."

They used to say that it was the United States of America (guilty. - Ed.), Then they said that it was Britain, then they said that it was all overseas, then they said: Canada, Australia, New Zealand - and these more and more countries, then the European Union, all of Europe, and now everyone is "against them."

But this is the most important meaning: not everyone is against them, just no one supports them anymore. The world is not against all the people in Russia - this is not true. The world no longer accepts Putin's policies, the world no longer accepts dictatorships, the world has long gone through all this, "he added.

According to Zelensky, "in most countries of the world, when they are in one or another composition, in one or another empire, the world has lived."

"It's like an old eraser: everything, it can be thrown away, the world has chewed it, it no longer exists, there is nothing new in it. And no, you pick up this eraser and give people this information policy again - to make people chew and believe that that's right: we are ready to close, the whole world is against us, the West is against us, we are just defending our values.

These are not values ​​- to kill people, to capture others, to torture people. These are no values. So I'm not sure they went crazy there. I don't think it's so easy to say: they don't care, because they've gone crazy, it's not them who give orders, it's other people, they're not quite adequate.

I think they understand what they are doing. They have made this world comfortable for them, and in it they kill us - and accept no one who has a different opinion. That is the murder of a different opinion, "Zelensky summed up.