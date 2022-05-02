Putin may use nuclear weapons to "save face" - US Senator Menendez

Continuing Ukraine's military successes could increase the chances that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to the use of nuclear weapons.

This was stated in an interview with Fox News by the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

He said he feared the Russian leader could use nuclear weapons to "save face".

"One of my concerns is that, ironically, the more successful Ukrainians are, the greater the risk that Putin will do something because he loses and has to keep his face at home.

Therefore, the potential of chemical, biological or tactical nuclear weapons may increase as a result, "Menendez said.

According to him, there are significant risks of using chemical weapons, as Putin has already done so in Syria and has not received a proper response from the world.

