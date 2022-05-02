Evacuation buses are delayed, citizens are asked to stay near collection point, - Mariupol City Council

Evacuation buses to pick up residents of besieged Mariupol are delayed and have not yet arrived at the collection point. Citizens are asked to stay at the specified address, near the shopping center "Port City".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

"The evacuation, which was supposed to start today at 7:00 am, is continuing. The buses have not yet reached the gathering place, but we ask Mariupol residents to stay near the Port City shopping mall," the statement said.

The City Council noted that, despite the difficulties, the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia should take place.

