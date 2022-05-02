ENG
Air defense forces shot down enemy drone in Odesa region - Bratchuk

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian occupiers in the sky over the Odesa region on Monday.

As Censor.NET reports, the spokesman of the Odessa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk reported about it at a briefing.

"It happened a few minutes ago: in our Odesa sky, our air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone. The information is also being clarified, but they say it was not just a spy," he said.

