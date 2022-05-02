Evacuation from "Azovstal" with participation of UN doesn't concern military and wounded, - Zelenskyi

The evacuation of people from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol doesn't affect the military and the wounded, because the United Nations, with the assistance of which the evacuation mission is underway, doesn't assume such responsibility.

President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Greek edition EPT News

"We continue to offer the evacuation of our people. There are several tracks. Now one of the tracks is the one suggested by the United Nations. I know that this evacuation, unfortunately, doesn't apply to military or wounded people. They don't take on this responsibility. The UN is only talking about helping to evacuate civilians. We have already taken out when Russia didn't block, a certain number of people from Mariupol. Now we are talking about civilians from Azovstal. There are people there, they are afraid to go out because they are being killed. This is what we are talking about it. We are working on this track " the Ukrainian head of state said.





Zelensky noted that the issue of evacuating the population from Azovstal is very difficult. According to him, now everything depends on the Russian side, in which Ukraine has no faith.

At the same time, he assured that the Ukrainian authorities don't forget anyone, so if possible try to organize evacuation flights from the blocked city.