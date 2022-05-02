Russian Federation can't be given little rest, in two-three years it will start aggression again: we aren't ready for it, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine is ready to restore its territorial integrity, not give up part of Russia's territory, because that would mean that people died just like that.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an interview with the Greek edition of EPT News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Violent border changes - that's how it happens, and otherwise the borders don't change in Ukraine. We are ready to restore our territorial integrity on the contrary, and otherwise, if we are ready to give part of Russia, it means that these people all died just like that," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Ukraine's main goal in negotiations with Russia is deoccupation - Iermak

He added that Russia will not stop in a part of the territory, as it did not stop in the Crimea, and just give Russia a little rest before "they start aggression in two or three years - we are not ready for that."

Zelenskyi reminded that the Ukrainian military is fighting with many, many times more Russian army, and the equipment in Russia is 20-30 times more than in Ukraine. In addition, the President noted that it is very advantageous for Russia to say that it is at war with NATO countries or the United States because Ukraine is repelling the Russian army. And for the domestic consumer, it is necessary to show that Russia is very strong and it is at war with the whole West.

Read more: Russians are not crazy, they understand what they are doing. They made world in which they are comfortable, and in it they kill us - Zelensky

Zelenskyi stressed that the Ukrainian military is fighting for Ukraine against the Russian army, which has entered our territory.