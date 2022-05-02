At moment, there can be no talk of easing sanctions against Russia, German government said

Russia cannot count on any easing of sanctions until the end of the war.

This was stated at a briefing in Berlin by government spokesman Steffen Gebeshtrait, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is absolutely clear that the decision to lift the sanctions can be made first of all, subject to an agreement in the course of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. This is currently not the case, on the contrary, the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate, we are talking about plans for further attacks by Russian aggressor forces in the east and south of the country. Therefore, the issue (of lifting sanctions) is not on the agenda in the foreseeable future, "Gebeshtrait said.

He reminded that the EU is currently discussing the 6th package of sanctions against Russia. According to the spokesman, the discussion of new sanctions continues in close coordination, "with a great spirit of cooperation" and taking into account the positions of all 27 countries. Gebeshtrait denied that anyone was "slowing down" the adoption of any sanctions.