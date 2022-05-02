Regions of Russian Federation are obliged to involve 200 "volunteers" in military service under contract weekly, - intelligence

In Russia, the campaign to recruit "volunteers" for military service under contract is intensifying. Preference is given to those who have previously served.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The recruited "volunteers" will be sent to replenish personnel and to new units, the formation of which is expected.

"The military leadership of the Russian Federation has established clear" recruitment norms ": for the Far Eastern and Siberian federal authorities, this is 200" volunteers "every week, while in Moscow recruitment is not carried out at all.

Campaigning events are held to motivate "volunteers" to serve. In particular, traditional Russian narratives about the "collective West" and "non-existent Ukraine" are repeated. It also promises increased material security and benefits," the statement said.

The intelligence service reminds that the Russian occupation command has already used at least 95% of the Battalion's tactical groups and "this was still insufficient to achieve" success "in the war with Ukraine."