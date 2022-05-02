Rada presents Ukraine's economic recovery plan: Full access to EU and G7 markets, deregulation, and liberalization

Today, May 2, the Verkhovna Rada presented a plan for Ukraine's economic recovery after the war. It consists of nine key principles.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET reports

The plan was developed by the President's Office team and government officials.

Key principles:

Full access to EU and G7 markets. The United Kingdom and the European Union have already announced the abolition of import duties on Ukrainian goods. Similar decisions are expected to be made by the governments of the United States, Japan, and Canada.

Obtaining the status of a candidate of the European Union, and then full membership.

Building an economy on the principles of deregulation and liberalization. Most licenses and permits have already approved the declarative principle for business.

Establishment of logistics routes in the western direction. The government is working to increase its capacity. Among the results is the signing of a memorandum between Ukraine and Poland.

Read more: We are working out plan of maximum acceleration of Ukraine's development, - Zelensky