Rada presents Ukraine's economic recovery plan: Full access to EU and G7 markets, deregulation, and liberalization
Today, May 2, the Verkhovna Rada presented a plan for Ukraine's economic recovery after the war. It consists of nine key principles.
This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET reports
The plan was developed by the President's Office team and government officials.
Key principles:
- Full access to EU and G7 markets. The United Kingdom and the European Union have already announced the abolition of import duties on Ukrainian goods. Similar decisions are expected to be made by the governments of the United States, Japan, and Canada.
- Obtaining the status of a candidate of the European Union, and then full membership.
- Building an economy on the principles of deregulation and liberalization. Most licenses and permits have already approved the declarative principle for business.
- Establishment of logistics routes in the western direction. The government is working to increase its capacity. Among the results is the signing of a memorandum between Ukraine and Poland.
- The transition from the export of raw materials to processing in those industries provides the largest export revenue. Significant growth can be achieved in agriculture and metallurgy through processing.
- Development of the domestic military-industrial complex. It is not only about the purchase of weapons, but also production, including through the transfer of military technology.
- Self-sufficiency in energy will be achieved by increasing its own gas production and developing nuclear energy. In 3-5 years it is quite possible to gain energy independence.
- Climate modernization. The creation of new facilities in various industries must take into account the principles of the "green economy".
- Localization isn't less than 60%. Ukrainian companies and producers will be involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This will give a boost to the economy, create new jobs, and revive entrepreneurial activity.
