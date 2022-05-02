Mobilization is carried out depending on needs of military specialists of certain qualifications, - Command of Land Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mobilization in Ukraine is carried out depending on the needs of military specialists.

This was announced by Roman Gorbach, Chief of the Personnel Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There were no waves of mobilization, we have one. In one period we mobilized more, in the second less, now we mobilize even less. And the next wave is currently not expected. Even assuming that it will be, not only officers will be mobilized. It all depends on the situation on the battlefield, and the need for troops. Maybe it will be officers, maybe it will be sergeants, maybe soldiers," Gorbach said.

He added that conscripts were called up for military service in military accounting specialties.

"They were called up for military accounting specialties. Those who were not for direct ones were retrained for some time. We are also now calling on those who have experience of military service or experience of training during martial law," Gorbach said.

Read more: Regions of Russian Federation are obliged to involve 200 "volunteers" in military service under contract weekly, - intelligence

According to him, compared to 2014, when mobilization was also announced, there is more motivation for people to go to military service.

"These are much more motivated people, and this is probably because our war is on a much larger scale now, and almost all people are imbued with the need to defend the state.

Except for us, no one will do it. Therefore, the motivation for military service today is quite high. There are indeed people who evade this duty, but there are few of them, and it has almost no effect on the overall picture," said a representative of the Armed Forces.