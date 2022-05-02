Explosions caused by mines planted on roads are recorded almost daily in Kyiv region - police

On the territory of the Kyiv region, explosions are recorded almost every day on mines installed on the roads.

This was announced by Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Maxim Ocheretyanyi at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the last week, we see a lot of people coming back who have been evacuated or leaving for other areas themselves, and they find a variety of ammunition in their homes. This is especially true of the private sector ... Unfortunately, in the territory of the Kyiv region we record mines planted on roads almost every day," Ocheretyanyi said.

According to him, almost 3,000 explosive devices were found in the Kyiv region. In addition, more than 30 facts of illegal possession of firearms were documented, 38 grenades, 10 pistols, and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition for various weapons were seized.

Ocheretyanyi stressed that taking ammunition or trying to dispose of it yourself is very dangerous.

He added that more than 200 citizens who use and store drugs were also identified.