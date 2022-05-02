For days occupiers killed 3 civilians in Kharkiv region, 8 more are wounded, - Synehubiv

During the day, the occupiers fired 5 artillery shells at Kharkiv. Saltivka and Kharkiv Tractor Plant were affected.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Joint Forces Operation Oleg Synehubiv, informs Censor.NET.

"Bohodukhiv, Zolochiv, Mala Danylivka and Chuhuiv were shelled in the region. Unfortunately, 3 people were killed and 8 civilians were injured," the statement said.

At the same time, the fighting continues in the Izium region.

"The enemy is trying to carry out offensive operations in the direction of Barvinkov. But the Armed Forces hold positions, so attempts to attack the occupiers are unsuccessful. Our fighters are conducting more than one successful combat operation today. But so far we can not talk about everything. The Russian occupiers are demoralized and refuse to go to war. Victory is only for us! "- added the head of RMA.

