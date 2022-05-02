Another mass grave was found in Kyiv region, all of which have signs of torture - police

So far, 1,202 Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the Kyiv region, and their identities have already been established. About 280 citizens remain unrecognized. 148 people were found in mass graves.

This was announced by Deputy Chief of Police of Kyiv region Maxim Ocheretyanyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The atrocities of the occupiers are impressive. So far, 8 mass graves have been found in the region. They contained the bodies of about 148 people. Most "mass graves" in the Bucha district. Forensic experts are working to establish the circumstances of the death. The last burial was found at the positions of the Russians. These are civilians who show signs of torture - bound hands, feet, shot legs. They shot them in the head," he said.

Police are currently working on the area, and more information is being received about the burial.

In the future, these bodies will also be exhumed: "The police have already documented more than three thousand criminal proceedings of war crimes of the Russian occupier."

