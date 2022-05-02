Operational information of AFU General Staff on Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 02.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the AFU on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 02.05.2022.

This reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The 68th day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and conducts offensives in the Eastern operating zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain a land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the invaders is observed in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions. In Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv directions the enemy is regrouping troops, strengthening artillery units and air defense units. Attempts to establish a system of logistical support of the grouping of troops in these areas.

The enemy continues to prepare reserves for the purpose of their further overthrow to the operational areas in Ukraine.

The enemy continues to conduct missile and bombing strikes against facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, enemy groups from the 6th General Army, the Coastal Forces of the Baltic and Northern Fleets continue shelling the city of Kharkiv.

In the Izyum direction, enemy offensives in the directions Izyum - Barvinkovo and Izyum - Slavyansk continue.

To strengthen the grouping, the occupiers are moving barrel and rocket artillery units to certain areas.

In order to improve the transport infrastructure, the enemy installed a pontoon-bridge crossing over the Seversky Donets river. The occupiers continue shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objects located at a small distance from the state border of Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In Belgorod region, the occupier's reserves are being concentrated for combat operations in the Eastern operating zone.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on establishing full control over the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna and advancing in the directions of Liman and Siversk.

In the Tavria direction, activities on regrouping of units and engineering equipment of positions continue. In particular, a subunit of gun artillery is deployed at firing positions near Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched artillery attacks on our troops' positions near the village of Orikhiv.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy deployed a fuel and lubricants depot and a repair and recovery facility for damaged equipment.

In the South Bug direction the enemy is fighting to improve its tactical position. It does not abandon attempts to reach the administrative border of Kherson region, continues to deploy units of rocket and barrel artillery to fire on the positions of our troops.

It continues to overturn materiel from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea using the railway infrastructure of Ukraine.

In the Bessarabian direction, the situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remains tense. The enemy, through controlled media, continues to spread provocative reports about the growing threat to the population of Transnistria from Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Siversk directions, the possibility of the enemy's demonstrative and provocative actions in the areas adjacent to the state border of Ukraine is not ruled out.

A threat of missile attacks on facilities on our territory remains.

Measures to strengthen the administrative, police and counterintelligence regimes in the Bryansk region bordering on Ukraine are continuing.

In the waters of the Black Sea and Azov Sea, enemy ships are involved in missile strikes on Ukrainian territory, carry out tasks of isolating the area of hostilities and conduct reconnaissance.

The enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. It carries out missile and artillery strikes against residential areas of the city of Mykolaiv, as well as settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.

The Russian occupants artificially create and exacerbate humanitarian and economic crises in the temporarily occupied territories. There is a shortage of medicines, a limited range of grocery stores, and no functioning banking institutions in the settlements.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy in all directions and are ready for any change in the operating situation. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!", - stated in the message of AFU General Staff.