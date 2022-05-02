Prisoner exchange with Russia has already managed to return 320 Ukrainians, - Ministry of Reintegration

Thanks to 9 prisoner and hostage exchanges, 320 citizens have been returned to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in Telegram by the Ministry of Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories.

"Nine exchanges of prisoners and hostages took place on the orders of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. As a result, more than 320 citizens have already returned home, including 59 civilians," the Ministry noted.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, among those who managed to return, there are servicemen, including wounded. In particular, the border guard from Zmeiniy Island, the author of the legendary phrase that pointed to the direction of the Russian ship, Roman Grybov, went home. Many women have also been released, one of whom is pregnant.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, the state remembers everyone who has been held captive and does everything possible and impossible to release them.

As reported, the Russian Federation is holding more than 1,000 civilian Ukrainians (including more than 500 women), who were taken hostage by the Russian military.

As a result of the April 30 prisoner exchange with Russia, 14 people returned to Ukraine, half of them military personnel.

