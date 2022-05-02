As result of Odessa shelling, 13-year-old child was killed and 17-year-old girl was wounded - Honcharenko
The People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharenko published information that a 13-year-old child died as a result of the shelling of Odessa. Another 17-year-old girl was injured.
According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.
Honcharenko noted: According to preliminary data, a 13-year-old child was killed and a 17-year-old girl was seriously injured. There are also more fatalities.
Assh#les! Everyone will answer, bastards".
