More than 70 US howitzers already in Ukraine, 200 artillerymen trained to use them - CNN

About 80% of the total of 90 M777 howitzers that the U.S. has pledged to provide have already arrived in Ukraine.

This was reported by a high-ranking official of the U.S. Department of Defense, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

"More than 170 Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in more than one place on the M777, and another 50-plus are expected to graduate today, so when they graduate today - in fact, they may have already graduated today - that will be more than 200 Ukrainian artillerymen." ," the official said.

He added that more than 50 more Ukrainians will arrive at a range outside Ukraine later this week to begin training with the M777 howitzer.

According to the official, on May 1, a group of 20 Ukrainian military began a week-long training course on Phoenix Ghost drones.

He also said 13 U.S. aid flights have arrived in the European region in the past 24 hours to provide security for Ukraine, and 11 more flights from the United States will arrive in the region in the next 24 hours.

There were also "23 deliveries by air" from five other countries, the official said.

