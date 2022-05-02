In Eastern direction, 1 occupant attack was repelled, 75 Rashists, 2 tanks, 11 units of armored vehicles, 1 artillery system were destroyed - OС "East"
The Operational Command "East" announced the results of the confrontation with the Russian occupants during May 2.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of Command.
The report notes: "Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East". In particular, on May 2, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Our artillery fired on a cluster of personnel and equipment. In addition, it was destroyed with ammunition. Enemy losses were as follows: personnel - 75; tanks - 2; IFVs - 6; AFVs - 5; artillery systems - 1; mortar crews - 2; APs - 3; UAVs - 4; special equipment - 1".
