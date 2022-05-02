During day, 12 attacks of Russian occupants were repelled, 41 units of enemy equipment and 5 "Orlan-10" type drones were destroyed, - JFO press center
During the current day, May 2, the servicemen of the Joint Forces successfully repulsed 12 enemy attacks.
This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press service.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 22 units of armored fighting vehicles and 8 enemy vehicles.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 5 "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles.
