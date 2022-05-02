Russia plans to create "KhNR" and annex occupied Donbass - US State Department

The United States has information about Russia's intentions to hold referendums on the creation of the so-called "Kherson People's Republic" as well as the annexation of the occupied territories in Eastern Ukraine to Russia.

This was stated by U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter at a briefing at the State Department, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of today, we believe that the Kremlin may try to organize a 'Kherson People's Republic' in the Kherson region in Southern Ukraine," the American Diplomat noted.

In addition, he noted, referring to the latest intelligence, that Russia will try to incorporate the so-called "DNR" and "LNR" into its composition.

"Reports indicate that Russia has plans to hold a referendum to incorporate them around mid-May, and Moscow is also considering similar plans for Kherson," Carpenter noted.

According to the Ambassador, the international community, including the OSCE, where he represents the United States, "has clearly stated that such shameful referendums with fabricated voting results will not be considered legitimate, as well as any attempts to annex another Ukrainian territory.

In this regard, the American Ambassador noted the necessity to oppose such attempts. First of all this concerns public exposure of Russia's criminal intentions in the international arena. In addition, he said, the U.S. and other countries continue to stand in support of Ukraine and strengthen Russia's diplomatic isolation.

