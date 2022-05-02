Zelensky on Lavrov's antisemitic comments: Will Israeli ambassador stay in Moscow after this?

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the words of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who called Jews "the biggest anti-Semites".

The Head of State announced this in the evening video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Yesterday the Russian Foreign Minister openly and unashamedly said that the biggest anti-Semites are supposedly among the Jews themselves. Allegedly Hitler had Jewish blood. How could anyone say such a thing on the eve of the anniversary of the victory over Nazism. These words mean that Russia's greatest diplomat is transferring the blame for the crimes of the Nazis onto the Jewish people.

No words. Of course, today there is a big scandal in Israel about these words. But still, no one hears any objections or excuses from Moscow. They are silent there. That means they agree with what their Foreign Minister said. After the Russian missile strike on Babiy Yar in Kyiv, after the Menorah damaged by shelling at the site of the mass shooting in Drobitsky Yar near Kharkiv. After people who survived the Nazi occupation and Nazi concentration camps were killed by Russian shelling, this anti-Semitic attack by their Minister means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World War II. Or perhaps they were never taught those lessons. So the question is: Will the Israeli ambassador to Moscow stay, knowing this attitude of the Russian government? Will relations with Russia remain as usual? Because these are not the random words of the Russian Foreign Minister. A great expert on Hitlerism.

It is not by accident that the Russian occupiers create so-called filtration camps on Ukrainian soil, through which thousands and thousands of our citizens pass. Where our people are killed, tortured and raped. It is not by accident that the occupiers capture civilians and take them as hostages or deport them as free labor. It is not by accident that they conduct the so-called "total war" to destroy all life, after which they are left with burnt ruins. From entire towns and villages.

In order to do all this, one must completely discard the morals and achievements of the victors over Nazism," the President stressed.

