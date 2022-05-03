World should get ready for complete stop of export-import from Russia, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the world should prepare to block all export-import operations with Russia.

The Head of State announced this in his video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are working on new sanctions steps against Russia. We expect a new package from the European Union in the near future. This package should include clear steps to block Russia's revenues from energy resources. We believe in this very much. So that the terrorist state is not given a billion euros every day for fuel.

But it is already worth preparing for the next sanctions steps. In any case, all export-import operations with Russia will have to be blocked. Because they make money from this in Moscow. And they won't even understand that International Law and peace in Europe should be respected," Zelensky noted.

