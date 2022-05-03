During May 2, 1 "Forpost" drone and 7 "Orlans" of Russian occupants destroyed, - Air Forces

The Air Force Command reported on the work of the Anti-aircraft Defense Forces during May 2.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forcres Command.

The report notes: "During the day on May 2, the occupants' manned aviation actually did not enter the Ukrainian air defense zone. At the same time, the enemy continues to launch missile strikes and increases the presence of UAVs in Ukrainian airspace, which provide target designation to artillery and conduct aerial reconnaissance.

During the day on May 2, the air defenses of the Air Force and Ground Forces shot down eight aerial targets - one "Forpost" UAV and seven "Orlan-10" UAVs.

It is worth noting that the "Forpost", which was shot down by the SAM unit of Air Command "South", is an expensive vehicle, which is estimated at $7 million.

It is a licensed Israeli copy of the "Searcher" UAV. According to the Ministry of Defense of the occupiers, in 2019 all parts of this UAV were imported, Russian software was installed, and it can carry weapons - a container with a missile of the ATGM. Well, as you have already guessed, "having no analogues"!

The Air Force aviation continues to beat the occupants from the air, striking the positions, columns, logistics and manpower of the Russians with various types of weapons.

