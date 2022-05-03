Johnson will be first world leader to address Verkhovna Rada since Russia's war in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson will address the Verkhovna Rada virtually, congratulating Ukraine's struggle against Russian tyranny

This was reported by The Guardian, informs Censor.NET.

The publication quotes Johnson from a forthcoming speech before the Ukrainian parliament.

Recalling Britain's determination during World War II, the British Prime Minister will say that "we remember our time of greatest danger as the best hour."

According to him, the courage shown by those who tried to defend their country from Russian invaders means that the war will also become known as the "best hour" of Ukraine.

"Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians have taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor weighs nothing against the spiritual strength of a people who want to be free," Johnson was quoted as saying.

The speech to Ukrainian deputies is a kind of response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who delivered a historic speech in the House of Commons in March.

Johnson will be the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Read more: Britain will provide additional military aid to Ukraine - Johnson