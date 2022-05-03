Occupiers transferred 17 tanks and 60 infantry fighting vehicles from Voronezh region in Ukraine, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on May 3.

According to this is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the sixty-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone.

It is reported that the enemy is taking measures to replenish significant losses of equipment in units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. According to available information, in the city of Boguchar, Voronezh region, in the period from April 27 to May 2, 2022, seventeen tanks and sixty infantry fighting vehicles -1 were taken out of storage. They were sent to the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions the enemy didn't take active actions, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continued shelling the city of Kharkiv and nearby settlements.

In the Izyum direction, the enemy exerted active fire on units of our troops.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy continue to focus on establishing full control over the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna and advancing in the direction of the settlements of Lyman and Slovyansk.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. Enemy shelling units of our troops along the line of contact.

"During the previous day, seven Orlan-10 drones and one Forpost drone were hit by Air Force and Land Forces air defense units.

Twelve enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the past 24 hours, six tanks, five artillery systems, twenty-two units of armored combat vehicles, and eight units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed.

The enemy also suffered losses in other areas. The resistance movement continues to develop actively in the cities and villages temporarily occupied by the aggressor," the General Staff said.