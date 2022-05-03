We don't see any signs that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will yield results, - State Department

US State Department adviser Derek Scholle doubts that Russia's and Ukraine's war talks could work.

As Censor.NET reports, in an interview with the Voice of America, he said that Russia probably doesn't want serious talks.

Scholle noted that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres before the Secretary of State's visit to Moscow and Kyiv. According to him, the State Department is looking forward to learning from him about the results of the trip and the chances to move forward to peace.

"We doubt it. We have seen a few signs that the talks will be fruitful. Russia doesn't seem to want to hold serious talks," Scholle said.

He said the United States had no assessment of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's health, but Washington was convinced he had made the wrong decision by continuing a brutal war against Ukraine.

"We gave him (Putin - ed.) every chance to choose another path for many months, but we also made it clear to him that Russia and he would personally pay a high price if he continued the war against Ukraine," Scholle added.

In addition, he noted that now the United States is focused on getting Congress to approve a proposal by US President Joe Biden to increase aid to Ukraine by $33 billion. According to him, this is the amount and scale of aid that shows the US interest in a safe and peaceful Ukraine.

