Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 220 children have been killed and more than 406 injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 626 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official figures, 220 children were killed and more than 406 were injured.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 115, Kharkiv - 95, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 45, Mykolaiv - 43, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 27, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

On May 2, a 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured in a rocket attack by the Russian army in Odessa.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,584 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 118 of them were completely destroyed.