Russian troops continue shelling Kharkiv and region, there are dead and wounded. Armed forces courageously defend positions in region, - Synehubiv

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces fired 2 multiple launch rocket systems at Kharkiv and fired 1 artillery. The fire damaged civilian objects in North Saltovka.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises in the Kharkiv district due to the morning shelling. The factory didn't work during martial law, the premises were severely damaged. Unfortunately, a 46-year-old worker who was on the territory at the time of the shelling was killed.

It is also noted that the occupiers fired on Zolochiv, Barvinkove, Dergachi, and Chuguiv in the region during the day.

"For the day in the Kharkiv region, 3 wounded: Kharkiv - 2 people, Chuguiv district - 1 person. Also, doctors provide assistance to residents of settlements liberated from the occupiers," he wrote.

According to Synehubiv, active hostilities continue in the Izyum direction. We support our Armed Forces, they bravely defend their positions and don't miss the enemy, who is constantly trying to attack.

Public utilities of the region continue to restore critical infrastructure. In particular, in Malaya Rohan and Cherkaska Lozova, the gas supply is being restored and gas has been returned to 500 homes. Works on inspection, repair, and restoration of critical infrastructure are carried out daily, without days off.