Orban said that Russia plans to end war by May 9 - Pope Francis

Pope Francis spoke about a conversation with the Hungarian prime minister, in which he allegedly spoke about the Russians' plans to end the war in Ukraine by May 9.

He stated this in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"Orban, when I met with him, told me that the Russians have a plan that everything will end on May 9. I hope so .... Because now it's not just Donbas, it's Crimea, it's Odesa, it's taking away the Black Sea port in Ukraine, that's all. I am pessimistic, but we must do everything possible to stop the war," the pope said.

Read more: If Orban didn't see what happened in Bucha, he should be advised to go to ophthalmologist, - Kaczynski

The pope also said that he was ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but didn't see any sense in going to Kyiv.

Before the interview, 85-year-old Francis had not publicly mentioned Russia or Putin since the start of the war on February 24. But he used terms such as "unjustified aggression" and "invasion" and lamented atrocities against civilians.