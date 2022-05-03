Only three of 14 buses with evacuated inhabitants of Mariupol got to territory controlled by Ukraine, - mayor Boychenko

Only three of the 14 evacuation buses with refugees from Mariupol, Donetsk region, reached the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, and the fate of the remaining 11 is unknown.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko told about it on air of a telethon on Tuesday morning.

"When we announced, and the Russian side agreed to the evacuation, which will give us 90 buses, we identified three locations, but only 14 buses arrived in two locations, and only three arrived in Ukraine. We understand that somewhere 11 buses were supposed to move towards Zaporizhzhia to the controlled part of our state, but they got lost somewhere, they are lost in these filtration centers, unfortunately, they (occupiers - ed.) are taking away and kidnapping our residents, and today this is happening in our Ukrainian Mariupol as well," Boychenko said.

When asked how many such centers there are in and around Mariupol, he said that there are four and that the occupiers are meticulously "filtering" Ukrainians who leave for the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. "Residents are waiting for a month, more than a month waiting for this filtration. If you are somehow connected with the civil service, the municipal service, then you get two months, two weeks in prison, as they define it, I don't know. Those who went through this prison, these tortures, they are already testifying," said the mayor of Mariupol.

Boychenko also said that 2,000 Mariupol residents were expected to be evacuated from occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region, on Tuesday, where they reached on their own. "They have been waiting for this evacuation for two weeks, and we have announced the beginning of this evacuation, but hostile Russian troops are thwarting our plans and not giving us such an opportunity. that our Ukrainians, our Mariupol got to the controlled part of our state, the city of Zaporizhzhia...Now the column is moving in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, this evacuation is still going on ... We expect that it will take place, "he said.

Asked how many civilians remained in Mariupol, Boychenko said that more than 100,000, including at least 200, are directly on the territory of the Azovstal plant. "There are still civilians on Azovstal, in our fortress, which is also being destroyed.… And they are still waiting to be evacuated. More than 200 locals are still hiding in this area. Also there, our guys continue to defend Mariupol, to defend our state… "There are more than 100,000 people left in the city who are also waiting to be evacuated," Boychenko said.

