Russia plans to include occupied areas of southern Ukraine in occupied Crimea, - intelligence

Russia is considering the possibility of including the occupied territories of southern Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea and their further integration into the Russian economic space.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is considering the possibility of including the occupied territories of southern Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea and their further integration into the Russian economic space. The development of a corresponding plan with a deadline of at least 2030 was announced on May 1 by the adviser to the so-called "head" of Crimea on information policy Oleg Kryuchkov.

At the same time, the Russian occupation regime is trying to persuade the local population to finally establish control over the occupied territories. On May 1, in Henichesk, the newly appointed "head of the City Council" Andriy Klochko organized a solemn raising of the Russian flag. However, the townspeople ignored the racist "holiday".

A number of private enterprises in the Rostov region received orders to produce seals and stamps for the occupation administrations of Mariupol. The list of institutions that will receive the new "attributes" includes educational institutions, hospitals, police, registry offices, and administrative institutions. Even though most of them are now completely destroyed by Russian troops.

The ordered stamps and seals contain the inscription: "Russia, the Republic of Donbas, Mariupol, military-civil administration".

The racists announced that similar stamps and seals would be made for occupied Kherson in June.

Today in Mariupol occupiers carry out "big cleaning". Russians search for and destroy the bodies of the dead. For this purpose, three mobile crematoria have been operating in the city since April 15.

The military of the occupier's army is spreading information that the term of the so-called "special military operation" is set until September 2022, "the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.



