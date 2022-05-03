I will not go to Kyiv yet. Ready to go to Moscow, but Putin doesn't want to meet this time - Pope Francis

Pope Francis has said he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but sees no point in going to Kyiv.

He stated this in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"On the first day of the war, I called the President of Ukraine Zelensky. Instead, I didn't call Putin. I heard his in December on my birthday, but this time no, I didn't call. I wanted to make a clear gesture, and for this, I went to the Russian ambassador. I asked them to explain, and I said, "Please stop." Then I asked Cardinal Parolin to tell Putin after twenty days of war that I was ready to go to Moscow," the pope said.

As Francis admitted, he is still waiting for Putin's answer and fears that "he doesn't want to meet this time."

The Pope also said that he was not planning a visit to Ukraine yet.

"I will not go to Kyiv yet. I sent Cardinal Michael Czerny and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who went there for the fourth time. But I feel that I don't need to go. First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet with Putin. But I am also a priest, what can I do? I am doing what I can," said the Pope.

Francis has expressed concern that Putin isn't going to stop. According to him, he is trying to understand the sources of Putin's behavior and the motives that push him to such a brutal war. According to the Pope, "perhaps NATO's barking at Russia's door" prompted Putin to react badly and start a war.

The pope also said that he had talked with Russian Patriarch Kirill for 40 minutes. "For the first twenty minutes, he read me all the excuses for war. I listened and said: I don't understand anything. Brother, we are not government officials, we cannot use the language of politics, but we have the language of Jesus," Francis said.

Before the interview, 85-year-old Francis had not publicly mentioned Russia or Putin since the start of the war on February 24. But he used terms such as "unjustified aggression" and "invasion" and lamented atrocities against civilians.