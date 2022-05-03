"Shot ten, and then didn't consider further": girl who together with family managed to escape from Mariupol told about "filtration" under muzzles of occupiers

17-year-old Maria Vdovychenko, who together with her family managed to escape from the besieged Russian occupation of Mariupol, spoke about the "filtration" camps of racists. According to her, the "filtering" takes place as an interrogation under the barrels of Russian machine guns.

As Censor.NET reports, the corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel "Odessa.Vgorode.ua".

Maria noted that the filtration camp is not a settlement, but just a column of cars.

"There were hundreds of cars in front of us and behind us. You can't get out of the car. We were constantly watched, watching what we were doing and how. Everything that a person does in everyday life, we had to do in the car. It was very difficult. Terribly. My legs were swollen, and my whole body hurt. So we stayed for two full days and two nights in this car," she said.

According to the girl, "filtration" begins at age 14. Because Maria's sister is 12 years old and her mother doesn't go, they were not taken to "filter". Maria was left in the first "filtration" booth with one of the five armed occupiers. Her documents were confiscated and scanned. They took fingerprints and checked the phone in parallel.

"I will never forget the conversation between the two soldiers: - What did you do with people who didn't pass the filter? - Shot ten, and then did not count - not interesting," - she recalls.

The family waited for the girl's father for 40 minutes, and when they arrived in Berdyansk, he told how his "filtration" took place. According to him, the questions were the most unpleasant: not only about the government, about Ukraine, about the situation.

"Who is he, what is he doing here, what is he planning to do next. There was even a question:" Don't cut off your ear? What happens next?".

And when they realized that the phone was "empty" and there was nothing to check, there was not even a sim, they began to ask who he was and press this question. They wanted to get something out of him, and they didn't like what Dad said. He was pushed and then hit on the head with something heavy. He doesn't remember what happened next - he only came to his senses on the street," the girl said.