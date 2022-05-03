2 housing estates will be built in Irpin and Borodyanka for those who lost their homes as result of war

In the Kyiv region, two residential complexes with an area of 50,000 square meters will be built for people who were left homeless due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk and the head of the humanitarian headquarters Oleksiy Kuleba held a meeting with representatives of the region's largest developers to discuss the purchase and construction of new housing for people affected by Russia's military aggression.

So far, the state has developed two approaches to addressing this issue. This is the purchase and construction of new housing for people who were left homeless as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Specialists of the administration have already conducted an analysis of the real estate market of the region. The total area of ​​apartments put into operation and ready for purchase is more than 42 thousand m2.

Developers are currently being consulted on the recommended price for the purchase of these apartments. In addition, each apartment must have all the necessary plumbing and furniture.

It is also planned to build two residential complexes on the territory of the region for 50 thousand m2 each.

See more: As result of Russian attacks and bombings in Donetsk region today killed at least 9 people, 2 - are wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

They will be located in the settlements that have suffered the most from Russia's aggression and have the greatest destruction of the housing stock. We are talking about Irpin and Borodyanka.

Areas for these future complexes have already been selected taking into account the approach to all necessary communications and road infrastructure. Construction period - up to 5 months.

In addition to the residential complexes themselves, the proposed project involves the construction of bomb shelters, playgrounds, educational institutions and other social infrastructure.

Sketches and terms of reference for this project will be provided to each developer to study and decide on participation in the construction of new housing.