Russia prepared for mass deportation of Ukrainians since beginning of year, - Denisova

The Russian Federation has been preparing for the mass deportation of Ukrainian citizens to its territory since the beginning of the year.

This was stated by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova during the information telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"I have some insider information that the Russian Federation has been preparing for the mass deportation of our citizens since the beginning of the year. And I have some information that in all oblasts, in almost all republics they have compiled lists of temporary relocation points this is the region, the number of Ukrainians that will be deported," Denisova said.

According to her, currently, in Ukraine, there is no data on the exact number of forcibly deported Ukrainians and whether 1.1 million people were actually deported, according to Russia.

"We use the figures provided by Russia, because, unfortunately, in Ukraine today it is not possible to count our citizens - we have no official border in the part where our citizens are forcibly deported. Yesterday I spoke with the Red Cross, the president The ICRC asked if they had such figures confirmed that exactly 1.1 million people had been deported, but no," Denisova said.

Read more: Johnson addresses Verkhovna Rada: Britain will provide Ukraine with new package of military aid of 300 million pounds