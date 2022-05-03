Verkhovna Rada asks United States to recognize Russia as sponsor of terrorism

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appeal to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.

As reported by Censor.NET, the People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported about it on Telegram.

"The Verkhovna Rada supported the Appeal (# 7341) to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism," the statement said.

According to Zheleznyak, 344 deputies voted in favor.

