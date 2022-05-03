Johnson addresses Verkhovna Rada: Britain will provide Ukraine with new package of military aid of 300 million pounds

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson addressed the Verkhovna Rada, promising to continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. He announced a new aid package, and said Western countries were late in imposing sanctions on Russia.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Kharkiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was also present at the speech. For security reasons, the politician's speech was not broadcast online.

Among other things, Boris Johnson promised to provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth 300 million pounds. It will include missiles, anti-battery radars, electronic warfare, GPS jamming, and thousands of night-vision devices.

Watch more: "Mariupol. Chronicles of Hell" is a documentary about life in a blocked city. VIDEO

"The United Kingdom is proud to be among Ukraine's friends," Johnson said.

He added that a very important period has come for the state.

"This is the best hour of Ukraine, an epic chapter in your national history that will be remembered and told for generations. Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians have taught the world that the aggressor's brute force means nothing against the moral strength of a free nation ", - stressed the British Prime Minister.

Johnson also expressed regret that Western countries had failed to impose sanctions on Russia in time.

Read more: German government has decided to supply Ukraine with self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitz 2000, - Welt

British Ambassador Melinda Simmons was also in the session hall during Johnson's speech.

"It is a great privilege to be physically present in Kyiv to hear Borys Johnson's conversation with Ukrainian parliamentarians and Volodymyr Zelensky," she said.