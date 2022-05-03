Russian occupiers launched assault on Azovstal. Defenders of Mariupol call on Zelensky to intervene in situation. VIDEO
Russian invaders stormed the Azovstal plant.
This was announced by Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Svyatoslav Palamar, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers are trying to break into the plant right now. Before the assault, Russian aircraft bombed the plant," he said.
"Defenders of Mariupol, who are on Azovstal, call on the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to intervene in the situation," Palamar said.
It is reported that before the assault, Russian aircraft bombed Azovstal for several hours in a row. There was a large-scale fire, a column of smoke can be seen in all areas of Mariupol.
Later, Russian assassins from the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that they had begun storming Azovstal.
