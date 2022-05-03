Later, Russian assassins from Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that they had begun storming Azovstal.

On May 3, 330 people's deputies voted for the law №7172-1 on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine to ban political parties.

The deputy of "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports. .

It will be recalled that the Rada received Bill 7172-1 on the procedure and consequences of banning pro-Russian parties in late March.

These are restrictions on the formation and operation of political parties, such as:

- justification, recognition of lawful, denial of armed aggression against Ukraine, including by presenting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine as an internal conflict, civil conflict, civil war, denial of temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine;

- justification of actions and inaction of persons who carried out or are carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, representatives of Russian armed groups, other illegal armed groups, gangs, groups of mercenaries created and/or subordinated, and/or controlled and/or financed by Russia, as well as representatives the occupation administration, which consists of its state bodies and other structures functionally responsible for managing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and representatives of self-proclaimed bodies controlled by Russia, who usurped power in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including by defining them as "insurgents", "militiamen", "polite people".

- Determining the jurisdiction of the case on the ban on a political party as a court of first instance under the jurisdiction of the administrative court of appeal in the appellate district, which includes the city of Lviv.

- The Court of Appeal in the case of the ban on the party is the Supreme Court in the Board of Cassation Administrative Court of at least five judges. The judgment of the Supreme Court in such cases is final and not subject to cassation appeal.

- the maximum term of consideration of the administrative case of banning the party in the court of first instance after the opening of proceedings in the case is set at 1 month.

- The appellate court must consider the case within one month after the opening of the appellate proceedings.

- In case the court bans the party, the property, funds and other assets of the party and its structural entities become the property of the state, as stated in the court decision.