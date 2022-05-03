For first time during war, Zelensky addressed Rada: "There is no time for spam, quarrels and PR. Wise rationalism and healthy nationalism are important today."

For the first time since the beginning of the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada and called on them to be united, not to waste time on secondary laws and to remember that they are parliamentarians of the greatest state of today.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"For almost 10 weeks, I have addressed the parliaments of different countries of the world, but I have not addressed you. This is not contempt, but on the contrary, it is a great trust in you. You are here, you know what is happening in our country, and you know very well , What shall I do.

You are people's deputies of the largest state in the world today. You are people's deputies of Ukraine. Keywords: people and Ukraine! The agenda of the Verkhovna Rada is obvious. Key word: order. No time for spam, quarrels and PR. Everyone already knows you. Wise rationalism and healthy nationalism are important today," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that the deputies are part of a large Ukrainian army, and their front is a legislative field in which they must work for the people, the state and victory 24 to 7.

"Today we have one party with you - Ukraine, one faction - Ukraine, one mono-majority - Ukraine. The only one. Strong. Independent. And everything that does not help or harm it, must remain in the past.

As well as the hopes of someone who is not here now, to sit somewhere. Today, the absence of a deputy in the Verkhovna Rada justifies only two things: his work abroad or in the regions for the interests of our state, or his death - also for the interests of the state. She does not need others. Others are following the Russian ship, "he said.

Zelensky urged parliamentarians not to waste time on unnecessary minor draft decisions. According to the president, "laws should be as timely as a lease, as accurate as our Stugna and Bayraktar, to benefit as much as Neptune, and to bring glory as our army."