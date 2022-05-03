Israel has decided to increase military aid to Ukraine after Lavrov's statement, - media

Israel has decided to increase humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine in the war with Russia. One of the reasons, according to local media, was a recent insulting statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the local newspaper Haaretz.

Israel says the increase in aid will be a "significant step", although no weapons will be delivered that could help the Armed Forces conduct offensive operations. The aid will not include air defense systems, modern weapons and strike systems.

According to Haaretz, the decision to increase humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine was probably the result of a cooling of Israel's relations with the Kremlin.

Israeli officials have outraged Lavrov's comments, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has called them "unforgivable and outrageous."

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly called Jews the most ardent anti-Semites. Israel has said such remarks by a Russian official are outrageous.

Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky also said that Russian officials' allegations that Israel supported the alleged "neo-Nazi regime" in Kyiv, as well as the use of Nazi analogies in general, offended the memory of Holocaust victims. The Israeli side condemns Russia's invasion in principle.