Britain to hand over Brimstone anti-ship missiles, Stormer anti-aircraft systems and artillery detection radars to Ukraine - Johnson

In addition, Ukraine must receive radars to detect enemy artillery, heavy-duty drones, and thousands of night-vision devices.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson announced the transfer to Ukraine of Brimstone anti-ship missiles, Stormer anti-aircraft systems and 300 million pounds for other military assistance. Johnson stated this during an online address to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"In the coming weeks, we will be sending you Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems in the United Kingdom," Johnson said.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also noted that armored vehicles are already being handed over to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from the areas under attack, as well as to protect officials.

"And I can announce today a new package of aid to the United Kingdom government totaling 300 million pounds, which includes radar stations to determine the location of artillery, from which your cities are bombed, heavy-duty drones to supply your forces, and thousands of night-vision devices,"Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister promised to continue to provide Ukraine with assistance in arms, finance and humanitarian support together with other friendly countries.

Johnson clarified that appropriate support will be provided to Ukraine until the long-term goal of strengthening Ukraine in such a way that no country ever dares to attack it again is achieved.