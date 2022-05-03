New EU sanctions will affect oil imports from Russia, - said Michel, President of European Council

The European Union's new sanctions on Russia will include measures against Russian oil supplies.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am confident that the EU Council will inevitably impose further sanctions, especially on Russian oil," Michel said in a speech in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis in honor of the start of construction of a LNG floating terminal there.

The head of the European Council also noted the "timely" start of work on the LNG floating terminal, as he said it would help Europe "diversify gas supplies, strengthen energy infrastructure and gradually reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels."

"This project clearly contributes to the security of the EU's energy supply and our long-term goals in the face of climate change," Michel said.

It is expected that the LNG terminal with a capacity of 5.5 billion cubic meters. in Alexandroupolis will begin work in 2023. The operator of the Gastrade SA project announced in January that the gas could be distributed to the markets of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and Northern Macedonia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell expressed confidence that EU countries would agree to impose new sanctions on Russia in the coming days. According to the diplomat, the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which is being prepared by the European Union, will affect "unfinished aspects", in particular, the banking sector: even more Russian banks may be disconnected from the SWIFT system.

The next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is scheduled for May 10, the next - on May 16.