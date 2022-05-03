Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 03.05.2022.

As informed by Censor.NET.

"69 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy does not stop the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy operates as a group of the 6th General Army of the Western Military District, the 41st General Army of the Central Military District, and the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets. The city of Kharkiv continues to launch air strikes and shell artillery.

In the Izyum direction, the enemy, by forces of separate units of the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th General Army of the Western Military District; The 29th, 35th, and 36th All-Military Armies and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and Airborne Troops are conducting offensive operations in the direction of Izyum-Barvinkove. Suffers losses.

To support their actions, the occupiers moved a battery of 240-mm Tulip heavy self-propelled mortars and a unit armed with Tornado rocket-propelled grenade launchers from the Belgorod region to the Izium area.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the enemy continues to carry out filtration measures. To do this, it additionally involves units of the Rosguard.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, groups of enemy troops, forces of separate units of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps, the 8th and 58th all-military armies of the Southern Military District; 5th All-Military Army and Pacific Fleet of the Eastern Military District; The 2nd and 41st All-Military Armies and the 90th Panzer Division of the Central Military District and Airborne Forces are conducting offensive operations on a certain section of the line of contact. The occupiers are carrying out air strikes and artillery shelling of our troops' positions.

The enemy continues to focus on the offensive in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Popasnyansk, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas in order to take full control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna and develop the offensive in the directions of the Lyman, Siversk and Slovyansk.

In order to improve the system of logistics, the enemy continues to deploy in certain areas warehouses with ammunition, fuel and lubricants, as well as organized a point for repair and restoration of damaged equipment. At the same time, on some borders, the enemy carries out the equipment of the second line of defense.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy continues to block units of our troops in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. Carries out fire damage by artillery and tanks on the territory of the metallurgical plant.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy continues to conduct demonstrations and maneuvers in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent their transfer to other directions.

In the South Bug area, the enemy is fighting with the 8th and 49th All-Army Armies, the 22nd Army Corps, the Black Sea Fleet Coast Guard and the Airborne Forces to improve the tactical situation, and continues to fire on units of our troops. The enemy is regrouping troops, increasing the system of fire destruction, air defense and logistics.

The situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remains difficult. Units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be in full combat readiness. Armed formations of the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova are serving in an enhanced mode. Preparations are underway for the evacuation of the families of officers of the task force of the Russian troops.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. In the area of ​​the settlement of Khmelivka, Sumy region, the activities of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group were exposed.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to launch missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, to isolate the area of ​​hostilities, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction.

Units of the Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy. Thus, according to available information, as a result of effective and coordinated actions of defenders of Ukraine, units of the 38th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation lost about 60 percent of the dead and wounded.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!", the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.