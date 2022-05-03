As result of attack by occupiers of Avdiivka coke-chemical plant at least 10 people were lost, 15 are wounded, - Donetsk RMA

At least 10 civilians were killed and 15 others were injured in a shelling by the Russian military at the Avdiivka Coke Plant on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"At least 10 dead and 15 wounded are the consequences of the shelling of the Avdiivka Coke Plant by the Russian occupiers. These figures are operational. The information will be clarified and the number of victims may be higher.

The Russians knew exactly where they were aiming - the workers had just finished their shift and were waiting at the bus stop for a bus to take them home from the factory," Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook.

