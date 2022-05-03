ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10569 visitors online
News War
6 313 10

As result of attack by occupiers of Avdiivka coke-chemical plant at least 10 people were lost, 15 are wounded, - Donetsk RMA

завод,авдіївський,коксохімічний

At least 10 civilians were killed and 15 others were injured in a shelling by the Russian military at the Avdiivka Coke Plant on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"At least 10 dead and 15 wounded are the consequences of the shelling of the Avdiivka Coke Plant by the Russian occupiers. These figures are operational. The information will be clarified and the number of victims may be higher.

The Russians knew exactly where they were aiming - the workers had just finished their shift and were waiting at the bus stop for a bus to take them home from the factory," Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook.

See more: Mykolaiv paratroopers continue to successfully destroy occupiers. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13435) victims (991) Avdiyivka (1116) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 