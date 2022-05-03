Two power substations were damaged as result of missile attack on Lviv. There is no electricity in part of city - Sadovyi

Russian occupants shelled Lviv, damaging two power substations.

This was stated in Facebook by Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

"As a result of the missile strike, two power substations were damaged.

There is no electricity in part of the city," the report reads.

According to the head of the OVA Maksym Kozitsky, three electric substations were damaged.

