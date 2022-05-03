21 civilians killed in Donetsk region as result of shelling by occupants, 27 wounded - Kyrylenko

On May 3, the Russian occupiers killed 21 civilians and wounded 27 in the Donetsk region.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"During May 3, the Russians killed 21 Donbass civilians and wounded 27 more. This is the highest number of casualties in a single day since the Russians shelled the Kramatorsk railway station.

Among the dead today are 10 civilians in Avdiivka, 5 in Lyman, 4 in Vuhledar, 1 in Velyka Novosilka and 1 in Shandryholovo.

It was also possible to clarify the information about 2 dead in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be determined at the moment, "the statement reads.

