During day, 12 enemy attacks were repelled, 35 enemy vehicles and 4 airborne targets were destroyed, - JFO press center
During the current day, May 3, the servicemen of the Joint Forces successfully repulsed 12 attacks of the enemy.
This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press service.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, 5 artillery systems (including 3 MLRS), 15 units of armored combat vehicles and 9 enemy vehicles.
Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one cruise missile and three "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles.
